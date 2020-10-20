Scott Redding and Michael Rinaldi deliver a stellar performance in Estoril practice session.

The 2021 season has already begun for Aruba-it Racing- Ducati team as the team has just got back on track with riders Scott Redding and Michael Rinaldi for the first test in light of the 2021 season.

Despite the rain that started to fall at the end of the morning interrupting track activity, both Scott and Michael were able to lap consistently. Scott Redding worked on some solutions that will be introduced in the 2021 season and the results have been appreciable. The British rider completed 39 laps and was the fastest with a time of 1’36.581.

Micheal Rinaldi lapped to become familiar with the 2020 version of the Ducati Panigale V4 R, completing 29 laps and getting useful information for the next tests.

Scott Redding (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati)

We have tried a few things that will be useful next season and the result was positive. Despite the rain that forced us to close the test very early, we were able to gather positive information that Ducati can work on in winter. Now I’m going to take a little break. But I’ll start training soon so that I can arrive in ideal conditions at the beginning of next season”.

Michael Rinaldi (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati)

“Unfortunately the rain ruined our plan but we still had the chance to complete a few laps to start collecting data to work on. The sensations are extremely positive. I was surprised by the 2020 version of the Ducati Panigale V4 R, especially the braking areas. I can’t wait to get back on track”.